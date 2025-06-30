Gardener shares simple hack for growing infinite supply of popular produce: 'Perfect timing'

Growing your own food is always preferable to buying expensive vegetables in bulk.

Knowing how to harvest your fruits and vegetables sustainably can not only help you maintain a steady supply but also save a significant amount of money in the long run, as this user on TikTok demonstrates with her simple trick for harvesting carrot seeds.

The scoop

TikToker From the Garden (@from_the_garden) posted a video showcasing how she harvests carrot seeds the right way, ensuring her supply essentially grows endlessly.

She actually begins a bit deceivingly by seemingly harvesting the seeds by cutting off the tip of the carrot and starting to carve around the core, before showing off the real method.

"I was like… what the heck!? You had me going there for a second," one user commented.

She then explains that carrots are a biennial vegetable, which means that instead of picking them at maturity, you leave them be until the second season when they begin to produce flowers.

You essentially leave this flower to grow until the fluffy parts become more crisp and crumbly, a sign they are ready to be snipped off. These are the seeds, which she easily rubs off onto a plate to collect them into a seed packet.

Since this is only one batch of seeds, and carrots tend to produce multiple seeds at a time, you can easily harvest several bags' worth of seeds at a time with this method, essentially never running out of seeds to continue planting long-term.

How it's helping

This method demonstrates how easy it is to garden, as growing your own food is always preferable to buying expensive vegetables in bulk. They also tend to taste better, and since carrots proliferate, you can use this method to enjoy them fresh every time.

Gardening also offers several health benefits, as individuals who garden are often healthier and more active than those who don't, according to a recent study. Additionally, it has been shown to improve mental health, which can come with having a steady hobby.

What everyone's saying

Most everyone in the comments pointed out how they were initially tricked by the beginning of the video before calling out the method as an easy and sustainable harvesting technique that they'd love to try.

"I knew about letting them go to seed and yet I gaslit myself because you said it so confidently," one user said.

"Perfect timing! I just collected all of my carrot tops yesterday!" someone else said in the comments.



