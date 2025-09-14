Lawmakers push forward with controversial bill that would transform school lunches: 'We just don't see numbers — we see kids'

A new Senate bill could make California the first state in the U.S. to ban harmful, ultra-processed foods from school lunches.

The bill would prevent processed foods linked to neurological, cardiovascular, metabolic, and behavioral harm, as well as cancer, from being served in school cafeterias.

As the Mercury News reported, AB 1264 would rely on scientists to identify harmful foods for children based on proven research. The goal of the bill is to improve kids' diets during the school day and inspire healthy eating among California families.

However, the bill has met significant opposition from food industry groups, chambers of commerce, and food banks.

Opponents of the bill argue that its implications are too broad, culturally damaging, and burdensome because of the introduction of new regulations and potential lawsuits. Others have said the bill will negatively impact Black communities and Black-owned businesses that are located in California's "food deserts."

However, this bill has already undergone multiple amendments and could face further refinement before becoming law.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

In general, excluding processed foods from children's diets is a positive step for promoting youth health and environmental sustainability. Legislation like this creates opportunities for scientists to identify the worst foods for kids and encourages responsible food growing and sales.

"We just don't see numbers — we see kids," said Ravinder Khaira, a supporter of the bill who represents the American Academy of Pediatrics, per the Mercury News.

"It's going to create stronger rural communities and more resilient food systems here in California," said Miguel Villarreal from the National Farm to School Network.

Fortunately, many governments and school districts are rethinking their school lunch programs and removing harmful foods because of health concerns. Legislative efforts to reform school lunch programs can help eliminate unnecessary additives from children's diets, enhance school lunch standards, and promote environmentally responsible agriculture.

As a parent, caregiver, or educator, you can improve kids' health by supporting eco-friendly kid brands and making healthier grocery shopping choices.

"It shouldn't take that long to make school breakfasts and lunches safe and additive-free," one Facebook user commented on the school lunch news in California.

"Food safety is very important," another Facebook user added.

"Bye bye, French fry," someone else wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.