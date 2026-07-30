Gardener worried giant butternuts got too big, but leaving them longer means winter-long storage

"Mine lasted into early spring before I used the final one."

A giant butternut squash left one gardener wondering if the crop had grown too much, but more experienced growers said the size itself was not the problem. For winter squash, extra growth and time on the vine can be helpful.

That was the broad takeaway from an r/gardening post on Reddit. "Any downsides to letting butternut get this big?" the grower asked, and most users basically said there weren't any — especially for anyone hoping to keep the squash through winter.

What happened?

The gardener said they had roughly 12 butternut squash developing across three plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Part of the reason the gourd drew attention was how aggressively the plants grew after used aquarium substrate was mixed into the garden beds, making the squash seem unusually large.

Commenters generally treated that as a positive sign, saying winter squash should remain on the vine until it has fully matured.

"If you want to store winter squash, they need to stay on the vine until the skin hardens," one said. "Mine last all winter if I let them stay on until fully ripe."

Someone else wrote, "Butternut turns a uniform tan color, and the skin is hard enough you can't dent it with a fingernail." They added that in Michigan, they leave the squash in place until a light frost knocks back the vines.

The harvest can also be used in various tasty recipes, and one Redditor stated, "I highly recommend butternut squash pie."

Another user pointed out the importance of giving away extra food you don't need, writing, "If it's too much, food pantries everywhere are really strained now and you can help a lot of people experiencing hardship."

Why does it matter?

A bountiful harvest can cut grocery costs, especially when prices are running high.

If a squash patch produces an abundance, it can provide meals for weeks or months and reduce how often a household needs to buy produce during winter.

There is also the question of flavor. Food grown at home is often picked at peak ripeness instead of being harvested early for shipping, and growers in the thread said fully mature winter squash stores well and may even become sweeter over time.

The benefits go beyond the kitchen, too. Gardening adds movement to your routine; pushes people outdoors; and supports mental well-being through stress relief, consistency, and the satisfaction that comes with growing your own food.

What can I do?

The clearest lesson from the thread was that butternut squash rewards patience.

Instead of harvesting early, let the squash stay put until the rind is firm and the color is even. One commenter said they usually pick everything at once late in the season unless they want to eat one sooner.

What happens after harvest matters as well. Someone described storing squash indoors in a cardboard box, and another said their crop lasted far beyond winter, though the texture and flavor changed with time.

If enormous squash sounds like more than you want, plant a small variety or share with neighbors and food pantries.

The conversation closed with more reassurance and a joke about abundance.

"Seconded! Mine lasted into early spring before I used the final one," one commenter wrote.

Another user offered a cooking suggestion: "Too much soup?"

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