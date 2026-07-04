'You're the problem': Budget cook sparks debate over high grocery bills

"Are prices higher? Yes … [but] you guys make terrible choices."

A budget-shopper's online rant is striking a nerve among people frustrated by high grocery bills.

In the now-viral video, the frugal shopper argues that many people are unintentionally overspending on groceries, due to the choices they make in the supermarket aisles.

What happened?

While responding to a commenter from a previous video, who argued that it was "not possible" to grocery shop affordably, the budget-shopping creator broke down their grocery list and the various mistakes he associates with it.

The rant, posted to TikTok by the account "Poor For Dummies" (@zielzebub), quickly racked up nearly 50,000 likes and 500,000 plays.

Using the comment-derived shopping list, he argued that many commonly purchased items can quickly inflate a total, singling out avocados, canned beans, boxed rice, and chicken breast as examples. He then suggested lower-cost substitutes.

Among the swaps he highlighted were pantry basics: buy dry beans instead of canned and a bulk bag of rice instead of boxes. He added that bags of beans can cost "99 cents to like $2."

For meat, he argued that chicken breast is the pricier option and suggested cheaper cuts instead, saying, "Drums are 99 cents a pound, commonly," recommending drumsticks or thighs.

One commenter responded directly to this, saying, "The quickest way to stretch your budget is just to eat less meat entirely."

He concludes the video saying: "It's you. You're the problem… Are prices higher? Yes…[but] you guys make terrible choices."

Many would say that market forces, gas prices, and inflation shouldn't force someone to change their eating habits, and the take is an aggressive one regardless, but it's fair to wonder if shoppers would hurt as hard or if prices on many items would go up as much if most people simply refused to pay those higher prices.

Why does it matter?

Staple swaps like these can add up fast. A larger bag of rice can cost less than several boxed packs, dry beans are often cheaper than canned, and choosing thighs or drumsticks over chicken breast may shave several dollars off one package, especially for larger households.

Convenience often comes at a premium. Pre-portioned rice, canned beans, and out-of-season or trendy produce may save time, but they can also make "budget" meals far more expensive than necessary.

Buying staple items such as onions, rice, and beans in larger quantities that can be used across several meals may reduce repeated store trips and help households plan more effectively. That can make it easier to stretch ingredients, use leftovers, and avoid last-minute takeout.

The discussion also reflects a real tension in modern grocery shopping: People want affordable food, but they also want convenience, speed, and familiar ingredients.

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