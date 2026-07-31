New York and New Jersey cold brew recall tops 3,000 gallons over botulism toxin risk

"No illnesses have been reported, as of July 23."

Federal regulators are warning businesses in New York and New Jersey about a Brooklyn Roasting Company recall involving more than 3,000 gallons of cold brew concentrate that may carry a botulism toxin risk.

What happened?

At the center of the recall is Brooklyn Roasting Company's wholesale Pasteurized Cold Brew Concentrate, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says may have been stored under conditions that could allow Clostridium botulinum toxin to develop, according to USA Today.

That toxin can cause botulism, and the affected product was distributed to business buyers in New York and New Jersey.

The recalled concentrate was shipped to buyers in boxed 2.5-gallon bags between April 1, 2025, and June 20, 2026, with best-by dates ranging from June 30, 2026, through September 30, 2026.

In an email, Brooklyn Roasting Company President and CEO James Munson indicated that "no illnesses have been reported, as of July 23," USA said.

He also said the concentrate was sold through business partners rather than directly to store customers.

Products served in Brooklyn Roasting Company cafes are not included in the recall, and neither are the company's canned cold brew items.

Why does it matter?

Although botulism is uncommon, it can be life-threatening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms commonly include weakened muscles, trouble swallowing, double vision, drooping eyelids, blurry vision, slurred speech, trouble moving the eyes, and difficulty breathing.

The CDC says the bacteria linked to the illness exist naturally in many places, but they can become especially dangerous under low-oxygen conditions that also involve low acidity, low sugar, low salt, certain temperature ranges, and enough available water.

What's being done?

The FDA has published recall details — including the product type, distribution area, packaging size, and best-by dates — giving wholesale buyers a clear way to identify affected stock.

Brooklyn Roasting Company has also clarified what is and is not included in the recall.

Anyone who develops possible botulism symptoms should seek medical care immediately.

The CDC warns that anyone who starts having trouble breathing should get emergency medical help right away.

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