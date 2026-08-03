'Baby's first bone broth' sparked panic, then turned into a zero-waste rotisserie chicken hack

"Start freezing the parts of celery, carrots and onions from other uses in a gallon bag."

A Reddit post titled "Baby's first bone broth" left commenters with ample jokes, leaving the original poster to rethink their choice of words.

What started as a mildly alarming Reddit title ended up offering a genuinely useful kitchen tip. At the center of the comedic thread was a simple goal many shoppers share: getting more out of their groceries and throwing away less food.

What happened?

On Reddit's r/Frugal forum, the original poster described a very basic way to make broth from a rotisserie chicken carcass and leftovers that might otherwise be discarded. "Suuuuper easy, even for me, and that's saying something," the poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Because they did not have onions or celery available, the poster left them out. In the thread on Reddit, they described the process this way: "Literally threw the bones and super fatty leftovers of a rotisserie chicken in water, boiled for 4 hours. That's it."

The comment section became a proving ground for sarcastic remarks. However, many commenters also exchanged tips about frugal cooking, with people sharing ways to get more use out of scraps instead of tossing them.

Why does it matter?

For budget-conscious shoppers, this kind of hack can stretch one prepared-food purchase into multiple uses. A rotisserie chicken can become dinner, leftovers for another meal, and then broth for soups, chili, grains, or sauces.

That means the carcass and fatty bits, items many people automatically toss, can be turned into something useful instead of waste. If a homemade batch helps replace store-bought broth, that could mean added savings from a single chicken.

It also lowers the barrier to living a low-waste lifestyle. It did not require specialty ingredients, perfect planning, or advanced cooking skills. The original poster simply used what was available and still ended up with freezer-ready broth.

What can I do?

Rotisserie chicken bones and scraps can be saved in the fridge or freezer instead of being tossed right away. When there are enough, cover them with water, simmer for a few hours, strain, and freeze the liquid for later use.

One commenter suggested, "Start freezing the parts of celery, carrots and onions from other uses in a gallon bag. Just dump them in with the bones next time. Onion skins are good to add too."

That tip makes the hack even more economical. It uses vegetable trimmings that are often discarded. A batch of broth made from leftovers can be portioned into jars, containers, or ice cube trays so only what is needed gets thawed.

The thread showed that a perfect recipe is not necessary. Even a stripped-down version can help reduce waste and stretch a grocery budget.

For the original poster, the experiment paid off: "Tastes just fine."

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