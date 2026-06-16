Inspection records show Boar's Head had years of violations before deadly listeria outbreak

The company ultimately pulled more than 7 million pounds of product from the market.

A newly released set of inspection records has renewed attention on the food producer Boar's Head after its Virginia facility was tied to a deadly 2024 listeria outbreak.

Taken together, the records point to years of documented sanitation and maintenance problems rather than a single breakdown.

What happened?

According to Food Safety News, the newly surfaced records show that Boar's Head's plant in Jarrett, Virginia, had food safety problems long before the outbreak that sickened 61 people in 19 states and killed 10.

Food Safety News reported that the company ultimately pulled more than 7 million pounds of product from the market, closed the plant for a time, and permanently stopped making liverwurst nationwide.

The facility, which is a little over 219,000 square feet, dates to 1974, and was repeatedly cited for standing water, dripping water, condensation, insects, mold, product residue, blood on floors, and other insanitary conditions.

Inspectors also documented instances in which inedible product was not properly labeled or denatured, along with concerns that employees could potentially spread contamination between production lines.

A 23-page report spanning June 2023 to July 2024 showed many of the same issues resurfacing again and again, while a 2022 report said similar problems had already been identified during a previous food safety assessment in 2019.

Why does it matter?

Listeria can be especially dangerous for older adults, pregnant people, newborns, and anyone with a weakened immune system. Food Safety News noted that listeria tends to thrive in wet conditions. Inspectors found algae in standing water, black mold, live and dead insects, leaking pipes, and condensation falling in production areas.

Repeated failures to address wet conditions, residue on food-contact surfaces, and broader upkeep problems can mean serious illness, higher medical costs, and less confidence in the food consumers bring home.

What did the reports say?

One October 2024 FSIS report said, "No consumer complaints have been documented for this establishment for the past year."

However, a 2022 inspector's report included a much more dire warning: "Major deficiencies associated with the establishment's physical conditions were observed that could cause imminent threat to product."

In a July 31, 2024, report, the FSIS inspector wrote about cross-contamination risks between production lines: "Although employees typically work on one line, when needed, they may move between lines to help. Your establishment does not have a written plan to describe employee practices and use of personal protective equipment (PPE) when moving between lines."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.