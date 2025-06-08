Companies develop game-changing product that could address dangerous issue with popular foods: 'This is an unprecedented opportunity'

Does anyone really want chemicals in their food? Most people would say no, but manufacturers have added synthetic dyes to almost everything from candy to cereal since 1856. Thanks to growing pressure in the food industry and a breakthrough from two biotech companies, that may soon change.

Phytolon and Ginkgo Bioworks just reached a key milestone in their effort to replace artificial dyes with clean, vibrant alternatives made from plants. Since teaming up in 2022, the companies have developed two colorful natural pigments — "Beetroot Red" and "Prickly Pear Yellow" — and nearly tripled the efficiency of their production process.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity," said Wissam Mansour, Phytolon's chief product officer, adding that the vibrant new colors will help the food industry fully explore natural pigments that haven't been widely accessible before.

The timing couldn't be better. The Food and Drug Administration already banned Red No. 3 — a synthetic dye linked to health concerns — and more bans may be coming. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary recently announced an initiative to eliminate synthetic colors by the end of 2026.

That shift has pushed food brands to search for safer alternatives, and Phytolon's approach is especially promising. The company uses baker's yeast to produce a range of natural colors, offering a more sustainable and scalable way to clean up what goes into our food. Ginkgo Bioworks, which focuses on cell programming and biosecurity, powers the production platform that makes this innovation possible.

"We're excited to work with Ginkgo to develop natural food colors that can potentially outperform conventional artificial dyes in cost and performance," said Tal Zeltzer, Phytolon's co-founder and chief technology officer.

By boosting efficiency, the partnership helps lower production costs. It also makes switching to safer, cleaner ingredients easier for food brands. Phytolon's fermentation-based process offers a natural alternative with fewer risks — no hard-to-pronounce chemicals, just colors people can feel better about.

It's also a win for the planet. Traditional dye production relies on petroleum and harsh chemicals that pollute the air and water. Natural dyes reduce that pollution and help prevent synthetic runoff from entering rivers and harming wildlife. It's a small change that could make a big difference for people and the environment.

