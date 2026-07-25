Baby food pouches sold at Kroger, Meijer, and Target are recalled over plastic strands

Problems do not always start with the food itself.

PT Organics Limited of Lake Oswego, Ore., is recalling certain Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry 4-ounce pouches after discovering a packaging defect that could leave a strand of soft, food-grade plastic inside the product, raising new concerns for parents and caregivers who rely on shelf-stable fruit pouches as an easy snack or lunch option for young children.

What happened?

According to Food Safety News, only pouches distributed through Kroger, Meijer, and Target stores across the country between March 6 and July 13 are included in the recall.

According to the recall notice, the concern is tied to defective packaging rather than the puree itself, with some finished pouches potentially containing a soft piece of food-grade plastic.

The company said the action began after a supplier pulled back a faulty production run of empty pouches. Follow-up checks on products packed in those materials showed that some had a plastic strand attached to the inside.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The recalled pouches can be identified by barcode 8 15367 01078 0, the number 4 on the rear right-hand side seam, and best-before dates of 01/19/2027, 01/20/2027, 03/17/2027, 03/18/2027, 05/14/2027, or 05/15/2027.

Why does it matter?

For many households, baby food pouches have become a staple because they are portable, shelf-stable, and easy to serve on the go. A recall involving possible foreign-material contamination can be especially alarming for infants and toddlers, who may not be able to recognize or spit out something unusual.

The recall also underscores a broader reality of industrial food production: Problems do not always start with the food itself. In some cases, the issue can come from packaging, shipping, or supplier oversight.

Swift recalls, clear product identification details, and public notices can help families act quickly and reduce the risk of harm.

For already-busy parents and caregivers, recalls like this can also mean wasted groceries, extra store trips, and the added stress of checking kitchen shelves for affected items.

What can I do?

If you have Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry 4-ounce pouches at home, check the back of each pouch carefully for the barcode, lane number, and best-before dates listed in the recall notice. If the product matches, do not serve it.

It can also help to keep photos or notes of lot details for packaged foods commonly used at home, since that can make it easier to respond quickly when recalls are announced.

More broadly, the recall shows why strong supplier oversight and fast communication matter. Discovering a defect after production is far from ideal, but a company that identifies the issue, traces it back to packaging, and notifies shoppers quickly can help limit the fallout.

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