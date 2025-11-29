Customer sparks outrage with photo of deceptive product from grocery store: 'That is absolutely ridiculous'

A consumer sparked outrage after sharing a photo of food packaging that created the illusion of having more product than there actually was.

"They know what they did," they vented, to which one person responded, "Oh man that's a friggin dirty move."

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/shrinkflation, the consumer posted two photos of their Ava's Snacks Yogurt Pretzels. The first image shows a plastic container seemingly filled from top to bottom with pretzels. However, the second photo reveals that the packaging design has a large indent at the base, making the inside of the container much smaller than it appears to be on the outside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"That is absolutely ridiculous," one Redditor observed.

While several pointed out that deceptive packaging doesn't always amount to shrinkflation — the practice of reducing product size while selling the item at the same price — they still agreed the packaging design was infuriating.

"That stinks," one of them said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score fresh, whole-food meals for your dogs — and save up to 60% for a limited time JustFoodForDogs is transforming pet health with fresh, whole-food meals crafted by veterinary nutritionists. Treat your dog to fresh frozen, pantry-ready, and even targeted nutrition and prescription meals — all with recipes backed by over a decade of university-led research. Plus, for a limited time, get up to 60% off and a free gift when you start your dogs on delicious, whole-food nutrition. Learn more

Why is this important?

Once a piece of plastic enters circulation, it is basically here to stay — and will most likely end up in a landfill or as unregulated litter, contaminating our water, soil, and even air for generations. Of the millions of tons of plastic waste produced every year, less than 10% is recycled. Depending on the country, recycling rates may be as low as 5%.

"These companies who pull these stupid illusory schemes should be fined for unnecessary overuse and overproduction of plastics and other packaging products," one Redditor suggested.

Is Ava's Snacks doing anything about this?

Ava's parent company is Hampton Farms, a family-owned operation focused primarily on growing peanuts. In several blogs, the company highlights how peanut farming can be a sustainable, zero-waste endeavor, as crops can help enrich the soil and require minimal synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, while every part of the plant can be composted.

It also notes how peanuts and other legumes are a nutritious alternative that can help consumers eat fewer meat-based meals. Plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer — not to mention less food system-related pollution.

The Cool Down was unable to find any information about the company's plastic policies.

How can I snack more responsibly?

Many retailers have bulk sections where you can stock up on grains, legumes, nuts, and more. Bring your own reusable bags from home to stock up on these snacks and essentials instead of relying on single-use plastic bags. You can also choose plastic-free products when possible.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.