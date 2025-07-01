Scientists discover disturbing new threat to staple food crop: 'Underscores the urgent need for action'

The health of more people and communities could be negatively impacted.

Bad news for rice lovers — increasing global temperatures could equal arsenic-contaminated rice.

What's happening?

A new study by researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health has linked global warming to higher levels of arsenic in rice, which could lead to devastating health impacts.

According to the research, "increased temperatures above 2°C [3.6 degrees Fahrenheit], combined with rising carbon dioxide levels, result in higher concentrations of inorganic arsenic in rice."

The associate professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the university, Lewis Ziska, commented, "Our results suggest that this increase in arsenic levels could significantly elevate the incidence of heart disease, diabetes, and other non-cancer health effects."

Why is arsenic contamination such an important issue?

Arsenic levels in rice are particularly worrying as the crop is a major staple food, particularly for developing countries. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations found that more than 50% of the world's population depends on rice for around 80% of their food requirements.

The study estimated that by 2050, there will be a dramatic increase in cancer cases due to arsenic-contaminated rice, mostly impacting lung and bladder health. It puts forward that China will experience the most health issues, with around 13.4 million cases of cancer linked to exposure to arsenic in rice.

According to the BBC, when pregnant women consume arsenic, it can have awful impacts, such as making fetal or infant mortality more likely, and increasing the chance that the baby will be born underweight or with developmental neurocognitive effects.

If arsenic levels continue to rise in rice, the health of more people and communities will be negatively impacted. Also, future generations could be at risk if mothers are exposed to arsenic-contaminated food.

What's being done about arsenic-contaminated rice?

The good news is that there are ways to reduce the estimated arsenic-contamination levels. Some options put forward by the study include breeding rice plants to minimize the absorption of arsenic, improving soil management in rice paddies, and optimizing the processing practices of the crops.

There are also scientists looking into engineered rice and lab-cultured rice, which could lower global hunger levels, as well as reduce the consumption of arsenic-contaminated grains.

Ziska said, "Our study underscores the urgent need for action to reduce arsenic exposure in rice, especially as climate change continues to affect global food security."

