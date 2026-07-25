Amy's Kitchen recalls 184,000 cans of lentil soup after pull-tab defect raises spoilage risk

"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the quality and safety of our products."

A packaging defect has prompted Amy's Kitchen to recall more than 184,000 cans of soup.

The problem involves the cans' easy-open pull tabs and could cause the product to spoil before it is consumed.

What happened?

According to NBC Bay Area, Amy's Kitchen has issued a voluntary recall for 15,350 cases of its lower-sodium organic lentil soup.

The recall was launched on June 22, 2026, and is still active.

An Amy's spokesperson said the recall is tied to a flaw in the can's easy-open pull tab. The affected product comes in 14.5-ounce cans marked with lot number 60D0924 and a best-by date of April 2027.

The recalled soup was distributed across a broad stretch of the United States, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as parts of Canada.

The spokesperson added that the recall is limited to this product and lot code.

Why does it matter?

A defect in the can could compromise the food inside, creating a spoilage risk in a product that is typically shelf-stable and often stored for long periods.

Because the product was distributed so widely, some shoppers may still have the affected cans at home without realizing they are part of an active recall.

A best-by date in 2027 also means the soup could remain in home kitchens for months.

What can I do?

The recalled cans have a net weight of 14.5 ounces and are identified by lot 60D0924 with an April 2027 best-by date.

If your can matches those details, set it aside rather than eating it until you confirm next steps through the brand or the store where it was purchased.

The company said this recall does not extend to any other products or lot numbers.

As an Amy's spokesperson said, according to NBC Bay Area, "The defect could cause the product to spoil, and the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the quality and safety of our products."

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