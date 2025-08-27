Alicia Silverstone reveals simple diet change for healthy aging: 'All of a sudden, my nails got really thick and strong'

"My hair got really thick. My eyes got all white."

Adding more plant-based foods to our diets could have incredible health benefits.

Alicia Silverstone, best known as Cher from "Clueless," told Business Insider that her plant-based diet has allowed her to age gracefully.

She originally switched to a more plant-based diet in the '90s and gave up meat after learning about factory farming. While her lifestyle isn't perfect, Silverstone said she always finds her way back to plant-based eating.

When she first started eating plant-based, Silverstone told Business Insider, "I could think clearly, feel more, [and] be present. All of a sudden, my nails got really thick and strong. My hair got really thick. My eyes got all white."

Plant-based diets can affect people in many ways. But they can generally lower your risk of many illnesses and diseases. Eating less meat can reduce your risk of stroke, heart disease, and many cancers, per the American Heart Association.

Eating plant-based food also costs less and can lower the amount of polluting gases in our air. The United Nations reported that meat production, along with shrimp farms, is the most polluting food source.

Beans, grains, produce, and other plant-based foods use fewer resources. They don't need as much land, energy, and water to grow them, and producing them pollutes less.

If you're worried about missing out on protein, there are still ways to get that in your diet. You can gradually replace meat with lentils, beans, quinoa, and other plant-based protein sources. These foods also provide fiber and other nutrients that can prevent cancer and other chronic illnesses.

In addition to the above, the Mayo Clinic also suggested easing into the transition. Using sauces commonly used on meats like buffalo, tikka masala, and marinara could make the switch easier. Gradually swapping the amount of meat and vegetables you put in a dish can help too.

Like Silverstone said, going plant-based doesn't have to be perfect. Even giving up red meat could have a huge positive impact on the environment.

And you can multiply your impact by changing your habits with your friends and family. One conversation with your loved ones or your neighbors could change how you all eat for the better.

