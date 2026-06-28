Aldi is giving away free mystery grocery boxes while food prices keep climbing in the US

The appeal is straightforward: People enjoy the suspense of not knowing exactly what they will get.

With food costs still putting pressure on household finances, Aldi just concluded a giveaway that offered shoppers free groceries in a mystery format.

The four-day event, which ran from June 22 through June 25, featured "Blind Boxes," giving customers free surprise bundles instead of a standard bargain.

What's happening?

Over the four-day period, Aldi offered customers "Blind Boxes," each becoming available online every day at 12 p.m. Eastern.

Shoppers competed to claim one on Aldi's website by submitting their shipping information. The promotion, as Newsweek reported, includes themed boxes centered on snack foods, fiber, protein, and one mystery assortment.

Aldi added that the boxes may contain produce, shelf-stable basics, and popular items, with delivery included at no cost.

Federal data cited by Newsweek showed that overall food prices climbed 3.1%. At the same time, many American families are struggling with food inflation and rising prices.

The giveaway reflects how fiercely retailers are competing on value as shoppers grow more selective about where and how they spend.

Why does it matter?

As prices rise for kitchen staples such as produce and pantry goods, many households are adjusting by turning to store brands, discount grocers, and other ways to stretch each trip.

For families with tight budgets, even modest increases in grocery prices can disrupt their planning.

Aldi's giveaway also taps into the growing appeal of "blind box" shopping, a format already popular in toys, beauty products, and collectibles. The appeal is straightforward: People enjoy the suspense of not knowing exactly what they will get, especially when it comes with the feeling of scoring something for free.

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