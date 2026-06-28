Aldi's free U.S. blind boxes sold out in minutes, and fans say Captcha doomed them

"Our shoppers come to Aldi value, but they also come for discovery."

Aldi's latest freebie sparked exactly the kind of frenzy the discount grocer was likely hoping for — along with the kind of frustration many shoppers know all too well.

When the giveaway debuted, the first batch was gone in just minutes, and some shoppers said a lengthy online wait and a stubborn Captcha got in the way of their claiming one.

What happened?

Aldi launched a short-run blind box promotion built around grocery items, leaning into the broader appeal of surprise "unboxing" offers.

As Today reported, the event ran from Monday through Thursday, with a new box posted each day at noon ET.

Shoppers could try for a free box by going to Aldi's website, choosing that day's drop, and submitting their shipping details.

The giveaways were first-come, first-served, and Aldi said each release would include more than 100 boxes.

Available options included snack, fiber, protein, and mystery blind boxes.

Aldi said the packages featured "fan-favorite products, standout staples, and fresh picks from across every aisle."

The response to the first release was immediate. Some shoppers said they spent up to 40 minutes in an online queue, only to be told the boxes were already gone.

One Reddit commenter summed up the frustration bluntly, writing, "The damn Captcha made me go through three screens and ate up all the time."

Why does it matter?

At a moment when grocery costs are putting pressure on household budgets, the chance to get free snacks and pantry staples drew attention.

Blind boxes have long been popular for toys, collectibles, clothing, and beauty products, and Aldi's version brought the format into the grocery aisle.

Bridget Kozlowski, Aldi's director of communications, said the campaign "taps into the excitement our fans already feel walking our aisles."

She added, "Our shoppers come to Aldi value, but they also come for discovery."

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