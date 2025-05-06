Researchers make crucial breakthrough that could help protect food supply from emerging threats: 'Opens new possibilities'

The breakthrough comes at a really important time.

Researchers at the University of Nottingham have completed a full genome sequence (like a detailed instruction manual for a living thing) of Aegilops mutica, which is a wild relative of wheat.

By mapping the plant's genetic structure, scientists are finding information that can help wheat better withstand the changing climate, drought, and devastating plant diseases.

Study leader Dr. Surbhi Grewal said the newly mapped genome "opens new possibilities for enhancing the resilience of modern wheat," per a summary published by Phys.org.

The study, which was published in Scientific Data, could make a big difference for farmers and persistent issues of food insecurity, especially as global temperatures rise and the pressure on crops increases.

According to the researchers, the project builds on more than a decade of work at the Nottingham Wheat Research Center.

The team has been working to transfer traits like disease resistance and stress tolerance from wild species into wheat varieties that are still being grown today, using advanced technology to map the plant's DNA and find helpful genes.

The varieties often have natural advantages that modern crops have lost through generations of selective breeding.

A report from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization warned years ago that wheat yields could drop by up to 30% by 2050 if the changes in climate continue unchecked.

In the U.S., UC Davis identified a gene that helps wheat plants grow longer roots, making them better able to survive drought and other tough growing conditions.

This is great news since unlocking more genetic diversity could speed up these efforts and help stabilize food production for millions of people.

More resilient and healthier wheat crops could also mean less need for heavy pesticides and water use, which are two major sources of agricultural pollution output.

Groups like the Rodale Institute and the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program are talking about better farming practices that protect soil, reduce runoff, and build long-term food system resilience.

Although it will still take time for the traits from Aegilops mutica to show up in wheat grown at large scale, researchers are still optimistic about the outcomes.

Thanks to this new genome map, breeders now have a clearer path to creating wheat that's ready for any changing climate or extreme weather challenges that come up in the future.

Supporting plant-based food options helps these farmers and organizations further secure our food production.

