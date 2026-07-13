Gardener baffled after harvesting zucchini that appears to have grown inside out

"Looks like it split while growing, or an animal took a bite of the outer skin and it kept growing."

One gardener caught the eye of other plant enthusiasts after harvesting a zucchini with a seriously strange shape.

What happened?

In a post shared in Reddit's r/gardening community, the original poster wrote, "We picked this crazy Zucchini yesterday and it appears to have some defect that caused a circle in the center to grow inside out?!"

The gardener added, "I thought some folks here might enjoy the anomaly and/or have some insight in what causes this."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Rather than growing evenly, the squash was shown with a round section pushing outward from its center, making it seem as though part of the inside had ended up on the exterior.

The post quickly drew over 6,500 upvotes. Replies to the post ranged from jokes to guesses about what may have caused the odd growth.

One commenter wrote, "Woah! Uncensored gore, on MY feed??"

While the exact cause was not confirmed, one gardener suggested, "Looks like it split while growing, or an animal took a bite of the outer skin and it kept growing."

A third added: "This makes me so uncomfortable to look at. Thank you no much. I'm sure someone knows better … what a weird zucchini!"

Why does it matter?

Even when a vegetable turns out bizarre, the process can still be rewarding.

Growing food at home can come with real financial benefits, too. A backyard or patio garden can help cut grocery bills, especially for high-producing crops such as zucchini, herbs, and tomatoes.

Fresh-picked produce often tastes better than store-bought versions, since it can be harvested at peak ripeness instead of being shipped long distances.

Gardening can also provide light exercise, time outdoors, and a mental-health boost from tending plants and watching progress over time.

Not every harvest will be symmetrical. But home gardening can save money, improve meals, and turn even the strangest zucchini into a memorable win.

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