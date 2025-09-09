Teenage student fights back after witnessing heartbreaking scene in neighborhood: 'If I don't speak up, who will?'

A 17-year-old student has launched multiple environmental justice initiatives after witnessing the destruction of her neighborhood's recreational area.

According to Vocal Media, Zoya Malik discovered her calling for activism after the unnamed city demolished a park where children played and elderly neighbors gathered.

"I was heartbroken. I kept thinking — 'If I don't speak up, who will?'" she said of witnessing the transformation of a green space into a "concrete lot."

The Pakistani-American high schooler began to organize protests through online videos.

Her TikTok and Instagram posts, which explained urban planning policies and environmental justice, reached thousands of followers. These videos broke down complex topics, such as zoning regulations and youth participation rights, into accessible content for her peers.

School administrators initially blocked Malik's plans for organizing a climate demonstration. She negotiated with the principal about the benefits of civic education and secured approval for the event, which drew 300 participants.

Working alongside nonprofit groups and municipal leaders, Malik established a Youth Advisory Council.

This official body now convenes monthly with city representatives to address transportation access, educational resources, and environmental policies that affect young residents.

Malik's campaigns aim to address environmental inequities in underserved neighborhoods through urban forestry projects and the creation of parks. She advocates for student wellness programs and safer public spaces while pushing for equitable distribution of educational budgets.

Her efforts focus on amplifying the voices of immigrant communities and young women facing harassment in public areas. Local news coverage and invitations to speak at youth conferences have expanded her platform.

The Youth Advisory Council provides teenagers with the opportunity to have a direct voice in municipal decisions that affect their daily lives.

Malik's work has increased parkland in her city while inspiring other young people, particularly girls from immigrant communities, to participate in civic action.

Her parents, Pakistani-born immigrants, instilled in her the values of education and advocacy that drive her work. She plans to study political science or conservation law while continuing her current activism.

"I don't want to wait until I'm 30 to make a difference," Malik said. "Change is possible now."

