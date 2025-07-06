Guest at famed vacation destination stunned after capturing video of appalling practices: 'A health hazard'

A traveler took to the r/Mumbai community on Reddit to voice their outrage over their hotel in India burning waste openly. They shared a video where trash was being burned on what looked to be a beach in plain view of an apparent hotel restaurant.

"I recently visited Zostel Plus in Lonavala, a place that promotes itself as eco-conscious and youth-friendly," they said in the post. "But what I witnessed there was the exact opposite of environmental responsibility."

The original poster continued: "They were openly burning their waste — plastics, wrappers, and possibly other non-biodegradable trash. …This is not only harmful to the environment, but also a health hazard to wildlife, and the very guests staying there."

The video ignited sharp criticism. Burning trash might seem like a quick fix for disposing of waste, but it can actually lead to serious environmental and health consequences. The by-products of setting plastic and other mixed waste ablaze is a slew of toxic chemicals, including dioxins, that pollute the air.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, dioxins are highly toxic, carcinogenic pollutants that take a long time to break down once they're in the environment. Dioxins also accumulate within food chains, settling on plants, then in animal tissues, and ultimately end up in the food we eat.

It doesn't just affect humans, either. Ash and chemicals from burning can settle into the surrounding soil and waterways, harming plants and poisoning animals. Studies have found that burning waste can worsen asthma and other respiratory conditions as well as increase the risk of heart disease. Time reported that more than 40% of the world's trash is burned without any regulation or oversight.

There are far better ways to dispose of waste. Simple steps like separating for recycling, composting any food scraps, and partnering with licensed disposal services can keep garbage from being burned on a hotel beach.

What can you do? Support hotels and other travel destinations that promote sustainability and being eco-conscious, because if a hotel claims to be eco-friendly, its actions should prove it.

