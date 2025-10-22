National park visitor disturbed by troubling behavior from neighboring campers: 'It's awful'

One of the first rules of the outdoors is "leave no trace." While a simple concept for some, a Reddit user highlighted the problematic side of parkgoers with a post from a campground in Zion National Park, Utah.

"The campers next to our campsite set up camp, leaving everything out, then left," the user said. "The deer came in a few minutes later and ate whatever they could." They added photos of deer with trash in their mouths.

This is concrete evidence of what can happen when litter is left out. Innocent wildlife may mistake trash for food, leading to sickness or even death.

Even if the messy campers had merely left out food, this would have posed its own issue. When wildlife comes to rely on humans for meals, it not only takes them away from areas where they could be getting food themselves but also increases the risk of human-animal encounters.

No matter an animal's intentions, a meeting with a human could result in the euthanization of the creature. For this reason, the National Park Service recommends keeping at least 25 yards from all wildlife and 100 yards from predators.

Bad behavior in national parks is unfortunately common. One hiker in Glacier National Park witnessed a kid hit a chipmunk with a stick while his parents watched idly. Another person noticed people had carved into trees in the Redwood National and State Parks — defacing some of the largest and oldest trees in the world.

National parks are a great way for anyone to witness the beauty of the natural world and learn about wildlife. By respecting animals and their home, the freedom to explore these incredible places can be ensured.

Commenters shared their horror at the campers' actions.

"Anyone caught feeding or attempting to pet wildlife, especially in a NP, should be sentenced to community service to clean up trash at a national or state park," one user said.

