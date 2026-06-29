At 22, this man spent his $45k life savings on Colombia jungle land to protect endangered monkeys

"[I] realized that there were a lot of people living in these areas of the world who were maybe not rich in an economic sense, but they just seemed extremely free and to have an extremely high quality of life."

A story highlighted by Upworthy has put a 22-year-old man from Denmark in the online spotlight after he said he spent his life savings on jungle land in Colombia.

He has described the purchase as part of an effort to create a simpler life there while also preserving habitat for endangered monkeys.

What happened?

According to Upworthy, Robert Lennox-Hvenekilde — a 22-year-old from Denmark who creates TikTok videos — paid about $45,000 for roughly 7.5 acres of jungle in Colombia. He told Newsweek that visiting Colombia reshaped his ideas about wealth and freedom.

"[I] realized that there were a lot of people living in these areas of the world who were maybe not rich in an economic sense, but they just seemed extremely free and to have an extremely high quality of life," he told Newsweek.

His video tour shows some features of his new property, including a stream, fruit trees, and sugar cane. He said he is putting up a small structure on the property and plans to harvest some fruit while also looking after the surrounding environment.

There are trees on his property that were specifically planted for wood production, so that's what he's using to build his new home.

As he put it, "I would not cut down any of the native jungle," adding that he wants to support habitat for endangered monkeys living in the area.

Why does it matter?

For many people, buying a conventional home feels increasingly out of reach. Even for those who do manage it, homeownership can come with years of mortgage payments, ongoing maintenance, and steadily rising bills.

Building a life in a remote jungle comes with major tradeoffs, including intense physical labor, isolation, and limited access to services such as health care. A simpler lifestyle, lower land costs, and a more direct connection to nature can be deeply appealing to people who feel priced out of traditional paths.

If land like this is preserved rather than cleared, it can continue to support wildlife and native plants. At the same time, some critics have questioned whether a foreign buyer purchasing ecologically sensitive land is a positive example, even if the stated goal is conservation.

What are people saying?

Many commenters were plainly envious.

"Dream life," one person wrote.

Another said, "Can I come join you… sounds amazing."

A third added, "Bro made the best decision of his life."

Others took a more cautious tone.

"Please take care of the land and his water. Is our job to protect our nature? Plant trees and native flowers," one commenter urged.

Not everyone was comfortable with the idea of an outsider buying jungle land in Colombia, and some viewers raised broader concerns about ownership, conservation, and possible effects on local communities, even if his intentions seem positive.

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