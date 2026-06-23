Young black bear turns up in bustling Maine tourist district, then slips into hotel garage

In downtown Portland, Maine, near the busy Old Port district, a hotel parking garage became an unlikely stop for a young black bear.

On Friday morning, the sighting set off a public safety response, with officers focused on keeping both the animal and people out of harm's way.

What happened?

According to Spectrum News, the animal was first reported around 10:30 a.m. near York Street and was later tracked to the garage beneath the Portland Harbor Hotel at Union and Fore Streets.

As the young black bear moved through downtown, Portland Police kept bystanders back and followed it. Maine game wardens and state biologists then helped sedate it, moved it to more suitable habitat, and released it back into the wild.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife encounters such as this are often shaped by human activity.

As human developments expand, animals can end up in human spaces, increasing human-animal interactions.

Safe intervention by officials helped avoid a negative outcome.

In a statement, the Portland Police Department highlighted the cooperation it received from the public during the event, saying, "We appreciate the cooperation of residents, visitors, and local businesses as wildlife officials worked to ensure the safety of both the public and the animal."

The department added, "If you encounter wildlife in an urban area, maintain a safe distance and contact local authorities."

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