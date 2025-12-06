Officials warn tourists about 'highly unusual' phenomenon happening at Yosemite: 'Geologist said they'd never seen anything like this'

"He's never been able to observe that in his 15 years in Yosemite."

With its steep cliffs and captivating views, Yosemite National Park is a climber's paradise, but it's not without its perils, and park officials are warning visitors of a recent surge in a natural but dangerous phenomenon.

The Travel reported that Yosemite National Park is experiencing an unprecedented increase in rockfall incidents.

According to the USGS, rockfalls are defined as "abrupt movements of masses of geologic materials such as rocks and boulders, which become detached from steep slopes or cliffs."

Rockfalls are nothing new to Yosemite; over 1,000 have occurred in the last 150 years. Officials have closed off the Super Slide, a popular climbing route amid the threat of a rockfall.

A massive crack named "Super Natural" was first detected in 2023 and has expanded and contracted as seasons changed. The closure implemented in August 2024 remains in effect, as other dangers have been identified.

The park's climbing program manager, Jesse McGahey, said a scientist who surveyed the area was taken aback by what he saw.

"The park geologist said they'd never seen anything like this. He's never been able to observe that in his 15 years in Yosemite," McGahey remarked.

Although rockfalls are a natural occurrence, they can be sharply accelerated by human activity. This has been observed in the Alps, where thawing permafrost, driven by a warming atmosphere, has weakened the mountain's structure.

Loose rocks pose a serious threat to high-altitude hikers. 100 tourists had to be evacuated from the Brenta Dolomites in northern Italy in July 2025 after a series of rockfalls, per Earth.org.

Yosemite is working with the USGS to closely monitor the situation and take proactive steps to reduce the risks, such as removing or repurposing high-risk buildings.

Visitors can aid their efforts by reporting any rockfalls to officials, no matter how minor, as all data helps form effective local measures to counter the risks.

It's also a good idea to remind any friends or family contemplating a visit to Yosemite to be mindful of their surroundings.

