Officials celebrate as drought-stricken water supply makes significant turnaround: 'It's incredibly welcome'

"We still have a long way to go."

After a dry spell, rainfall increased the volume of Yorkshire reservoirs, Yorkshire Water said.

The reservoirs had suffered the consequences of a significant drop in precipitation, leading to a decrease in water levels, the BBC reported. The hottest summer on record in England contributed to the designation of the first half of 2025 as "historically dry," according to Yorkshire Water.

The reservoir stocks rose 0.2% in seven days, reaching 30.8% capacity.

This good news comes with a caveat, however. In 2023, a Yorkshire Reservoir report says, the water levels in August were at 83%. In 2024, they were down to 68%, and in 2025, they were down to 36%.

These levels have been dropping consistently since March, leading experts such as Director of Water Services Dave Kaye to take action, restricting hosepipe use until the reservoirs have recovered.

In June, the U.K. government announced that Yorkshire "officially moved to drought status." In response, consumers were under a temporary use ban.

Water demand, the BBC reported, has gone down 10% as consumers follow the utility's request to cut back.

The recent rainfall and efforts of consumers to protect their water source and the reservoir's ecosystem are to be celebrated, and Yorkshire Water reported that more rainfall is to come.

Extreme weather events such as droughts are more frequent and severe because of rising global temperatures. As the planet heats up, summer rainfall decreases. As a result, wildfires are more common, more intense, and larger, according to NASA.

These events impact people as well as terrestrial and marine animals, threatening the planet's biodiversity, a necessity for ecosystems to thrive and protect humans' food and water sources.

"With the start of autumn, we've seen a lot more rain," Kaye said. "It's incredibly welcome, and it has had a positive impact on our reservoirs and river levels."

Still, change must come.

"While this is positive, we still have a long way to go to get our reservoir levels back to where they need to be," Kaye said. "Reservoirs are still the lowest they have ever been for this time of year, and we need this wet weather to continue."

