Video shows national parkgoers risking their lives in dangerous photo op: 'This is infuriating'

An Instagram video from the page Tourons Of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) has left viewers stunned — and some quite upset — after it showed tourists venturing off designated paths in Yellowstone National Park for a dangerously close photo op near a geothermal feature.

In the clip, two visitors are seen snapping selfies far off the boardwalk in a restricted thermal area. One person appears to be standing feet from what looks like an active geyser vent. Cue the collective internet facepalm.

Yellowstone National Park has guidelines and regulations to help protect park features, wildlife, and visitors — including not wandering off in hydrothermal areas. As one commenter says: "There are boardwalks, and signs saying stay on the boardwalk. There are also signs saying do not enter geyser areas."

Yellowstone's geothermal features are fascinating and beautiful, but they're also dangerous. Water temperatures in some geysers and hot springs can exceed 200 degrees Fahrenheit, and the thin crust surrounding them can collapse without warning.

One unexpected geyser eruption in 2024 sent people running as dust and debris showered down even on parts of the boardwalk, narrowly missing some visitors. Luckily, no one was injured in that eruption. Unfortunately, a tragic incident in 2016 claimed the life of 23-year-old Colin Scott, who fell into a hot spring after traveling off the designated path, and his remains were completely "dissolved."

Not only is this type of behavior dangerous to the rule-breakers, it's bad for everyone. Visitors ignoring the rules risk damaging sensitive natural features that take centuries to form. Also, tourists who get too close to wildlife may be injured or killed, and animals who harm humans are often euthanized — even if they were provoked.

As another commenter put it: "Wake up, people! This is not an amusement park or petting zoo."

Despite plenty of signage and clear guidelines from the National Park Service, incidents like this aren't rare. Some people believe that consequences should be more strictly enforced. "I want to see the video of them being arrested!" another viewer commented. "When is the park going to take a real stand on protecting the animals and the park? This is infuriating."

Still, not everyone was as serious. One user quipped, "Quick! Get my unmelted side!"

