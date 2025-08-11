Onlooker captures video of tourists' incredibly reckless behavior at national park: 'Good way to die'

"It's going to have to just be closed because of these kind of people."

There's a line between appreciating nature and endangering it and ourselves.

That line was crossed at Yellowstone National Park, where visitors were filmed walking dangerously close to Flood Geyser and Circle Pool, sparking concern online and from park officials.

The Instagram account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), known for calling out reckless behavior in Yellowstone and other national parks, shared the video. The account, which blends the words "tourist" and "moron" to coin the term "touron," wrote, "These guys at Flood Geyser and Circle Spring were ridiculous."

Walking so close to hot springs is incredibly irresponsible. Not only does it put the individuals at serious risk of falling through the fragile ground into boiling water, but it also threatens the delicate thermal ecosystem.

These areas are protected for a reason; even a single step off the path can damage rare microbial life and disrupt features that have taken centuries to form.

Hot springs in Yellowstone can reach extremely high temperatures, and their colorful surfaces often hide thin, unstable crusts that can collapse without warning. What looks like solid ground is often just a brittle layer over scalding, mineral-rich water.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

As visitors to these protected places, we hold a responsibility to tread lightly and respect the natural systems that have existed far beyond our everyday experiences.

Preserving these wonders means recognizing that our actions, however small, can have lasting impacts on the planet and future generations.

Commenters responded with frustration and disbelief, questioning why anyone would put themselves or the park's fragile features at such risk.

One person bluntly remarked that it was a "good way to die," while another criticized the apparent mindset behind the behavior, saying, "Entitled to everything, responsible to nothing!"

Others worried about the broader consequences, with one user warning, "It's going to have to just be closed because of these kind of people."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.