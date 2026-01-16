Unbelievably 'stupid' tourists at Yellowstone National Park spark outrage online: 'These people have no respect'

A photo of two tourists dangerously close to a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park sparked fury on social media.

A Facebook post from mid-November showed what appeared to be a man and a woman approaching a wild bear. In the post's caption, the photographer explained: "One of a number of people who approached too close to this grizzly in Hayden Valley."

Photo Credit: Facebook

He continued, saying: "There is some compression from my telephoto but still, too close and the bear was reacting to others who were also approaching."

Even with the depth distortion from a telephoto lens, the tourists couldn't be more than 100 feet away from the animal, possibly much closer. The caption also noted that these two weren't the only humans approaching, likely putting the bear on edge and making it feel surrounded and threatened.

Natural spaces like Yellowstone can give people a firsthand look at amazing wildlife. But people should admire from a safe and respectful distance.

Approaching a wild animal, especially a grizzly bear, can lead to injury or death. When they feel threatened, grizzlies may charge at humans and attack.

These encounters endanger the animals as much as they do the humans.

If a bear charges or attacks a human to defend itself, authorities often have no choice but to euthanize the animal for public safety. Grizzly bear populations are facing enough challenges, including a drastic loss of habitat due to human expansion.

In reality, these wild animals are just following their instincts, and it should be up to humans to keep their distance when visiting national parks and similar destinations. As some TikTok videos have shown, bears are often faster than people think.

One commenter on the Facebook post said something similar, "Yup...if the bear charged them, they wouldn't even have time to turn around; lived in grizzly country in NW Wyoming past 20 years, and seen well over a hundred. It's unbelievable how quickly they can move when they want to."

Someone else pointed out that the bear is also in real danger, commenting: "And the bear would pay the price."

Another Facebook user wrote: "That is just really sad. These people have no respect for wildlife. They are potentially giving this bear a death sentence."

