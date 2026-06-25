Yellowstone mom turns her back on a bison, then urges her child closer despite warnings

Fortunately, by the time they stepped out, a park ranger was already approaching them.

A Yellowstone National Park video is drawing backlash after a woman near a wild bison appeared to wave a small child over for a photo, even as warnings across the park inform visitors not to get too close.

What happened?

The footage, shared by the Instagram account Tourons of National Parks, shows a woman posing beside a resting bison with her back to it, raising her hands to imitate horns. She then seemed to beckon a young child to step closer and join her beside the large wild animal.

The person filming sounded stunned as the scene unfolded, saying, "not the kid, not the kid," as the adult waved the child closer to the animal, adding, "no, no, no, no."

According to the video's caption, when the child moved closer to the animal, the person filming began to get out of their vehicle to warn them about the danger. Fortunately, by the time they stepped out, a park ranger was already approaching them.

Why does it matter?

Yellowstone's wildlife rules are in place for a reason. The National Park Service tells visitors to stay at least 25 yards from animals like bison and elk, and 100 yards from bears and wolves.

Those distances are meant to protect people, but they also help protect animals from being forced into dangerous situations.

These encounters can also affect everyone else trying to enjoy public lands responsibly. Rangers may have to intervene; visitors can be endangered by a sudden charge, and animals can be stressed or displaced from their surroundings.

What are people saying?

People in the comment section were stunned by the footage.

"I wish people would leave the animals alone," one user wrote.

"Very dangerous," another added.

Some warned that if the wild animal reacted, there was a risk it would be euthanized. Others said that placing the child in close proximity to the wild animal is dangerous and could result in official consequences.

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