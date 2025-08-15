Gardener amazed by unexpected visitors after adding new yard feature: 'I'm jealous'

"They are one of the best beneficial little buddies to have in your gardens."

An aesthetically pleasing new garden addition turned a Redditor's yard into a haven for frogs.

"That's wonderful," one commenter wrote, referencing several of the original poster's frog pics.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP's installation of a small yard pond was a huge draw for local amphibians, providing them with an abundant source of water, a breeding ground, and camouflage from predators.

The inclusion of several native plants, viburnum, buttonbush, and cardinal flower, is a bonus for the local frog population because they attract insects, a key source of food for the frogs.

The OP is essentially rewilding their yard through a process of cause and effect, installing a pond, planting natives with a natural hardiness in their local environment, and drawing in surrounding wildlife.

Native or natural gardens are low-maintenance wonders, requiring significantly less water than traditional lawns, conserving precious resources, reducing maintenance, and saving homeowners money in the long run.

There's no need for fertilizers, frequent mowing, or other interventions, and they play a vital role in preventing soil erosion while enhancing the local food web. The frogs are a bonus, combating biting insects without overly influencing necessary pollinators.

Global biodiversity starts small, with local species returning to their respective zones through human intervention.

With the growing popularity of native gardening (the National Gardening Survey found that 1 in 3 American adults purchase plants to help wildlife), each new native garden is a step toward a cleaner, brighter future that also happens to be greener.

It's also ideal for homeowners in more ways than the natural, positive domino effect. Native lawns are aesthetically beautiful. It rarely ceases to surprise those transitioning from traditional, well-manicured lawns to a more native wildscape.

It's seldom the wild, uncontrollable landscape some envision. Maintenance is low but not nonexistent, and the area's inherent beauty stands out precisely because it's not the run-of-the-mill turf grass lawnscape.

If the responses on Reddit are any indication, others see it the same: "Man, I'm jealous—I want the frogs to move into my little native plant area in my backyard!"

Another commenter was very excited for the OP: "Woohooo! They are one of the best beneficial little buddies to have in your gardens."

