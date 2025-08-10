Rescuers spring into action as extreme flash flooding threatens people and animals — here's what happened

Responders could be seen ferrying people as well as their pets.

More than 100 people were rescued after extreme flash flooding in eastern Russia.

According to Reuters, emergency crews were called in July to assist neighbors in Russia's Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia.

Responders could be seen ferrying people as well as their pets and livestock through streets engulfed by heavy rain. The region's emergencies ministry said around one-third of those rescued were children.

Neighbors in Yakutia are no strangers to flash floods. This swampy, forested region has been impacted by an increase in flooding over the past few decades, according to the scientific periodical Arctic and North.

Russian news agency Tass noted that flooding damage from 1998 to 2022 has cost $616 million to repair. Right now, 61% of the region's population lives in a flood zone.

Increased flash flooding across the globe can be connected to a warming climate. As global temperatures rise, more moisture is evaporated into the air, creating prime conditions for storms and heavy rains. Areas that are already humid, like Yakutia, are more likely to experience these conditions.

Extreme weather events like flash flooding have always existed, but warmer conditions exacerbate the problem. According to NASA, scientific consensus states that human actions have contributed to an increase in severe weather.

The Yakutia region has been impacted by more than just floods. The forested land is prone to catching fire in the summer heat. In 2024, more than three million hectares of land were consumed by wildfires by July, according to Radio Liberty. Reuters noted that 169 fires have been put out by authorities in 2025 alone.

While the average person cannot prevent extreme weather, it is important to take local action to slow the changing climate.

Donating to climate causes helps support those who are putting boots on the ground to fight dirty fuel dependence and other factors contributing to rising global temperatures.

