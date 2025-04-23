Scientists turn to unlikely helpers in quest for plant that's almost impossible to find: 'Demonstrates the potential to replicate this method'

Conservationists faced a daunting challenge in the dense undergrowth of Australia's central coast — locating the elusive Wyong sun orchid (Thelymitra adorata). However, they enlisted the help of three dogs to make a breakthrough.

The Wyong sun orchid typically blooms from September to November, with the flowers opening on warm, sunny days. This short blooming window makes finding the orchids difficult, but not impossible, thanks to the efforts of the Central Coast Council and the New South Wales government's Saving our Species program.

In collaboration with On The Scent and The Good Dog, they successfully trained three talented spaniels named Paddy, Sully, and Vera to detect orchid tubers without relying on visible plants or floral scents.

Conservationists have used scent-detection dogs in other efforts. Yet, this was the first time they've trained them to locate the critically endangered Wyong sun orchid. Unlike other plants that are easy to spot above ground, this particular species spends most of its life dormant beneath the soil.

With their keen sense of smell, the trio helped the council monitor the rare orchid population and locate new orchid habitats in a minimally invasive way. Not only that, but they opened up a way for detecting other species in the future.

Senior regional biodiversity conservation officer for the Saving our Species program Paul Hillier stated, "If successful, this method may enable a year-round survey window, give greater certainty of survey results, and assist in planning conservation actions, such as targeting areas for controlled burns."

Though easy to overlook, the Wyong sun orchid plays a vital role in its ecosystem. Like other orchids, it has a specialized relationship with local fungi and pollinators.

If a species like this orchid disappears, it could trigger a ripple effect by weakening the entire system's stability. Protecting endangered species isn't just about saving something beautiful — it's about maintaining the balance of nature itself.

Dogs like Paddy, Sully, and Vera are like ecological detectives on a mission, sniffing out plants humans would otherwise miss. With their help, conservation teams have located orchid populations without disrupting delicate habitats.

Their work is now transforming how experts approach species location and protection, allowing year-round monitoring that was once limited to a very short time period. The goal now is to expand this method to other elusive species, proving that a sharp canine nose may be just as powerful — if not more charming — than high-tech tools.

Detection dogs like Paddy, Sully, and Vera could revolutionize how conservationists monitor threatened species.

"The project not only enhances Council's ability to manage and protect threatened orchid habitats but also demonstrates the potential to replicate this method for other cryptic species in the future," said Paul Hillier.

