Experts raise red flags over unexpected crisis in crucial rivers: 'It's a compounding effect'

Across western Wyoming, locals are watching their rivers shrink and landscapes dry out in real time — even after what looked like a promising winter. Streams that typically gush through July have slowed to a trickle, leaving many residents confused and concerned.

The culprit? A dangerous disconnect between winter snowfall and summer water supply — a growing pattern that scientists say is tied to the warming world.

What's happening?

River flows in western Wyoming have plummeted to record lows this summer. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Snake River near Flagg Ranch dropped to just 147 cubic feet per second — its lowest rate for late July and only 28% of normal. The Wind River near Kinnear fell to its lowest July level in 40 years, while the Bear River above the Woodruff Narrows Reservoir slowed to a barely there 2 CFS — just 7% of average.

These drops aren't the result of a poor snow season. "We were right near average," said Jeremy Dalling, a civil engineer for the Bureau of Reclamation. But as spring arrived, so did prolonged dryness.

With thirsty soil and low spring rainfall, much of the snowmelt soaked into the ground instead of feeding rivers and reservoirs. "It's a compounding effect, actually over several years, that can lead up to this," Dalling said.

Why is this drought concerning?

The impact goes far beyond low water levels. This shift is part of a broader trend in which rising temperatures are weakening the link between snowfall and runoff. "Each degree of warming is going to give us less runoff for an equivalent amount of snowpack," climate and water researcher Jeff Lukas said.

When runoff drops, entire ecosystems — such as the Snake River's renowned trout fishery — can suffer. Drier soils increase wildfire risk. And reservoir systems, which supply drinking water and irrigation across regions, are stretched thinner. Even Jackson Lake, which is stable, may fall to just 65% capacity by fall.

What can be done to help?

While researchers are working to track and predict these changes, everyday people can still take meaningful steps to help. Simple actions — including fixing leaky faucets, using native plants in landscaping, and installing water-efficient appliances — reduce demand on stressed water systems. In farming communities, tools such as soil moisture sensors and precision irrigation can make a big difference.

This isn't just a one-off dry spell. It's a warning sign of deeper changes — and a reminder that how we respond today can shape what tomorrow looks like.

