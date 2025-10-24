Experts stunned after finding large creature in unexpected location: 'It's always fascinating'

A large subtropical bird that's typically found in the Gulf Coast appeared in the wilds of Wisconsin, according to the Associated Press. The wood stork is native to Florida and Central and South America, but it was found nearly 35 miles north of its usual habitat.

What's happening?

The sighting has been confirmed by Horicon Marsh Bird Club President Jeff Bahls, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife technician. "It's always fascinating where these birds come from and where they end up," Bahls told AP.

A deer hunter scouting the Mud Lake Wildlife Area northeast of Madison first noticed the bird and sent photos to Bahls, who identified it as a juvenile wood stork based on its light-colored bill. Adult storks, he explained, have darker bills as they mature. The stork had reportedly flown northeast with a flock of pelicans, according to Phys.org.

The wood stork is federally listed under the Endangered Species Act, so the changing climate and extreme weather events are putting them even more at risk if they have to travel farther. As per the report, these birds typically grow up to 45 inches long with a wingspan reaching 5.5 feet, and make distinct hissing sounds instead of song-like bird calls.

Why is conservation important?

Wood storks rely on warm, wetland ecosystems, but the rising global temperatures are pushing them and other wildlife in unsuspecting directions in search of more suitable habitats. As conditions shift around the world, many species, including deer, pollinators, and migratory birds, are having to adjust their habits in response to their disturbed homes and food chains.

Similar behavioral changes in other birds, such as the lesser goldfinch, have begun shifting their range and habits in response to changing weather patterns and shrinking green spaces. Irregular migration is an indicator of environmental instability that could threaten biodiversity and human food systems.

What can be done about the shifting conditions?

Protecting wetlands and natural habitats is one of the most effective ways to support threatened species, such as the wood stork. Habitat restoration and environmental awareness can help preserve the ecosystems we all rely on. Talking about these changes with family and friends can help build the collective awareness needed to safeguard nature.

