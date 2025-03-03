  • Outdoors Outdoors

Town outraged after off-road drivers engage in 'deliberate' and senseless act: 'This is so disturbing'

"It's just a feeling of utter devastation."

by Rachel Rear
"It’s just a feeling of utter devastation."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A close-knit community in Australia is mourning the seemingly intentional killings of 10 wombats. 

The Victorian town of Venus Bay is reeling after discovering 10 wombats were mowed down by what appears to be three four-wheel drive vehicles. Police are searching for the vehicles and their drivers, who were witnessed nearby, Yahoo News reported.

An especially troubling fact is the care and love this community shows for its wildlife. 

Neighbors put up bright yellow signs with such phrases as "they just wanted to get home too" and "our local wildlife is dying for you to slow down" posted throughout the town, imploring drivers to operate their vehicles with caution and watch for wombats as well as other animals. There were also some kangaroos and a koala found struck nearby, according to Yahoo News. 

Police have called it a "deliberate destruction of wildlife."

Unlike other cases of animal deaths that have been caused by environmental factors, such as heat waves, this destruction of life looks to have been purposeful.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them. Local laws are strict concerning protected species, and according to the Wildlife Act of 1975, people found guilty of killing these species face a hefty fine or six months in prison for each animal killed.

As One Earth notes, wombats play an essential role in the local ecosystem, including helping to create habitats for other species and preventing soil erosion with their burrows. 

As reported in the Townsville Bulletin on a local Facebook page, one commenter wrote: "This is so disturbing for our beautiful town to lose so many wombats in one night." 

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Local Mark Radley told the Australian publication The Age that "it's just a feeling of utter devastation."

And yet, on the Tarwin Lower/Venus Bay Community Voice Facebook page, someone sounded a hopeful note, saying: "Kudos to the residents who have positioned [signs] at various places. Shows there are some caring people around."

Another asked a sensible question: "Is there anything we could do to minimize it from happening again?"

The community is banding together to try to find the people responsible for these animals' deaths, prevent more unnecessary loss of animal life, and attempt to educate the public about the importance of the civic responsibility human beings owe to the other beings that share our Earth.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x