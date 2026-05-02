Surprise in the storm drain, as Australian workers discover wombat is source of obstruction

"The inspection was politely put on hold as our muddle-headed mate decided to chase the camera back up the pipe."

A routine stormwater drain inspection in New South Wales, Australia, faced an unexpected pipe interruption that caught the team of council workers off guard. The clog? A very cozy wombat.

In the town of Bega, workers using a pipe camera were surprised to find that an odd-looking fatberg was actually a curious wombat who had likely mistaken the stormwater drain for an underground burrow.

The Bega Valley Shire Council shared the footage on its social channels.

The video begins with a rotund furry rump blocking the entirety of the pipe. A few moments later, we catch the adorably curious wombat observing the drain camera and chasing it as it retreats.

"Needless to say, the inspection was politely put on hold as our muddle-headed mate decided to chase the camera back up the pipe to see what all the fuss was about," the council wrote in its post.

Even though the wombat seemed to be enjoying a nap before the camera interruption, its presence in stormwater pipes highlights problems related to habitat loss.

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According to the World Wildlife Fund, wombats are losing their habitats in forests and heathland to development and commercial activities such as logging. These furry Australian marsupials are also greatly impacted by vehicle collisions as roads intersect their habitat.

Wombats also play a critical role in their ecosystems. With powerful claws and an instinct to dig, the wombat helps to aerate soil, disperse seeds, and even provide sanctuary from devastating wildfires via their burrows.

While the whimsical visit from the wombat in Bega Valley shouldn't overshadow broader issues related to habitat loss, the creature's unexpected appearance did provide a lighthearted moment for workers, who remarked, "Just another day … until it wasn't."

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