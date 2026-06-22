Gujarat woman climbs onto cooler after waking to deadly Russell's viper by her bed

"The snake was trying to climb but was unable to do so."

A woman in Gujarat, India, experienced a startling moment during a night of extreme heat when she woke up to find a venomous viper beside her bed.

She shared details of the dangerous encounter and footage of the snake's capture on the r/snakes subreddit.

What happened?

In the post's caption, the original poster explained she was woken up by a loud noise around 3:30 in the morning. When she investigated the sound, she discovered a Russell's viper near her bed and climbed onto her cooler to keep a safe distance from the snake.

According to the OP, the snake is "one of the deadliest snakes found in India."

"The snake was trying to climb but was unable to do so. Seeing such a dangerous snake inside my bedroom was terrifying," the OP wrote.

Rather than trying to handle the animal herself, she left the room, woke her neighbors, and sought expert help. Eventually, an experienced snake handler was called and came to the home half an hour later.

"He arrived with a small rescue box. He safely captured the snake, placed it inside the box, and later released it in a forest area," the OP noted.

Why does it matter?

The encounter points to a broader issue: human activity can make these run-ins more likely.

Extreme heat, which scientists have linked to climate change, can alter animal behavior and drive wildlife to seek cooler shelter or water in human spaces.

At the same time, expanding development and habitat disruption can push people and animals into closer contact. A snake in a bedroom is a terrifying story, but it can also reflect environmental pressures building outside the home.

"I'm glad that both of you were okay in the end. That must have been a confusing and frightening experience on both ends," one user said in the comments.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.