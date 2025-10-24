Experts issue warning after trying to capture astonishing new hybrid animal: 'This is the first genetic case'

Rebounding wolf populations have been one of Greece's most significant conservation accomplishments in recent years. However, the rising numbers have led to a highly dangerous hybridization with domestic dogs.

What's happening?

According to AFP (via France 24), wildlife experts in Greece are trying to capture a wolf-dog hybrid near the city of Halkidiki.

Researchers with the Callisto group discovered the animal while collecting 50 wolf DNA samples. The results of one specimen showed 45% wolf and 55% canine.

Biologist Aimilia Ioakimeidou said, "This is the first genetic case to be confirmed in Greece."

After a 1983 hunting ban, the country's wolf population had risen to 2,075 at the most recent count. Callisto studies large carnivores like wolves, develops habitat conservation strategies, and implements management initiatives.

Why are wolf-dog hybrids concerning?

Overall, wolf populations have made an incredible recovery across Europe. One study has shown they've increased their range to over 25% and are adapting to changing environmental conditions.

However, this also means that more wolves have found their way to cities, where they interact with humans and domesticated dogs. Callisto is also looking for a young wolf that attacked a child in Greece in September.

The hybrids are particularly menacing. Historically, the Czechoslovakian military bred German shepherds and the Eurasian wolf, which were heavier than Great Danes and had personality traits that leaned wilder than man's best friend.

Many are still intentionally bred with various domestic breeds, with officials exposing several illegal hybridization projects in Italy, according to National Geographic.

Wolf-dog hybridization may cause ecological harm. For instance, it could make the animals less suited to hunting prey and more dependent on human food sources to survive, altering territoriality and other behaviors. A greater reliance on human food could also increase human-wildlife interactions with severe implications for people's safety.

What's being done about it?

Minimizing human-wildlife interactions by practicing proper food storage and improving waste management will prevent wolves from associating humans with easy food sources and reduce the likelihood of mating with domestic canines.

Constructing wildlife crossings is also beneficial in decreasing vehicular mortality rates and keeping the wolves connected to their natural habitat.

Ongoing monitoring of wolf-dog hybrids will continue to be critical throughout Greece, especially in rural areas where farmers believe the hybrids are responsible for livestock attacks.

Kilkis' deputy mayor, Dimitris Theodoridis, said: "These hybrids don't live only in forests or mountains — they come close to villages, even entering them. They're not afraid."

