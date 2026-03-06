  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities make alarming discovery after searching train attendant's tightly-packed bags — here's what they found

The attendant was interrogated.

by Sara Traynor
During a routine search for illegal alcohol, the Railway Protection Force on India’s Patna-Indore Express discovered over 300 live turtles in an attendant’s luggage.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Railway Protection Force on India's Patna-Indore Express discovered over 300 live turtles in an attendant's luggage.

According to Bhaskar English, the animals were discovered during a routine inspection for illegal alcohol. 

The attendant kept 311 turtles tightly packed into two separate bags. Wildlife officials told NDTV that these conditions were suffocating, leaving many turtles dehydrated and stressed. 

After interrogation, the attendant, Ajay Singh Rajput, admitted to being part of a larger wildlife smuggling network, though this was his first smuggling attempt, as Bhaskar English noted. He was planning to deliver each bag of turtles to separate stops along the train line.

His arrest has led to a wider investigation of a crime syndicate that utilized railways to deliver goods. The syndicate's kingpin was arrested after several days of searching, NDTV reported, and is being interrogated. 

Under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, would-be smuggler Ajay faces up to seven years of imprisonment. However, his specific sentence has not yet been announced. The act protects endangered species, including the Crowned River turtle, one of the many turtle species discovered in the bags, NDTV reported.

Crowned River turtles are native to South Asia and typically inhabit wetlands. According to IUCN's Red List, they are mainly threatened by the development of commercial and industrial areas, as well as dams. While poaching isn't among the top threats, it harms an already threatened species. Bhaskar English reported that increasing demand for turtles in aquariums has led to an uptick in smuggling.

In general, river turtles play a crucial role in river ecosystems. According to a 2020 study published in the journal Scientific Reports, river turtles are among the top scavengers in freshwater, outdoing other scavengers such as crayfish, prawns, and shrimp. They remove carrion, contributing greatly to a water body's cleanliness and quality.

According to Bhaskar English, the turtles were put in the forest department's custody, and they will be released into flowing natural water bodies.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider