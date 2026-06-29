Lone rescuer tackles a thrashing roe deer, and cuts it free from deadly netting

While scenes like this are dramatic, they also point to a quieter, more common problem.

A wildlife rescue video is drawing attention after showing just how dangerous a seemingly simple entanglement can become.

In the clip shared on YouTube by the Wildlife Aid Foundation, a lone rescuer rushes in to save a panicked roe deer caught in netting and somehow manages to free the animal without backup.

What happened?

The clip shows the rescuer, identified just as Louis, responding to a male roe deer caught in netting.

The struggles so violently that the post described it as, "going crazy!" It can be heard loudly vocalizing as it thrashes to free itself.

According to the WAF, Louis was handling the call by himself: "With no other rescuers available, he attended the scene alone!" The caption added that the deer was already "stressed and thrashing in the netting," making it "an incredibly dangerous situation for both deer and rescuer."

The video shows Louis tackling the animal before working the material loose. With only the final strands left, he uses "his Leatherman Raptors" to finish cutting it away.

After the final cut, "the deer was free." The post added that Louis "was delighted to watch him bound away into the trees."

The WAF account said, "Louis' experience shone through!" and, after the netting is removed, Louis is filmed guiding the deer away from the area and watching it run off.

Why does it matter?

While scenes like this are dramatic, they also point to a quieter, more common problem: loose netting can become a deadly trap for wildlife.

Animals that become tangled can suffer broken limbs, deep cuts, exhaustion, or extreme stress as they struggle to escape. For rescuers, stepping in can also be dangerous, especially when a frightened wild animal is kicking and twisting at close range.

If you encounter a trapped or entangled animal, contacting professionals who specialize in freeing wildlife is almost always the best option.

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