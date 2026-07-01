Young fox shot and hit by a car is back in the wild after just two weeks of care

"When he arrived, he collapsed and was in extreme pain."

A story of a young fox who had been shot and later hit by a car before achieving a remarkable recovery is tugging at heartstrings after a U.K.-based wildlife rescue shared its story in a recent Instagram post.

Now, after two weeks of veterinary care, the fox is back in the wild.

What happened?

In an Instagram post from the Wildlife Aid Foundation, as well as in an earlier post at the time of rescue, the team explained the situation and shared before-and-after photos of the fox's recovery.

First, they explained that they conducted the rescue when the fox had been hit by a car. That wasn't the only injury they found, though.

"Shockingly, x-rays revealed an old bullet lodged beneath the skin in his chest," the organization wrote. While that wound had healed, the bullet likely would have caused further health problems for the animal, so they identified a need to address both problems.

"When he arrived, he collapsed and was in extreme pain," the post's caption said. "During his rehabilitation, he was given treatment and a safe space to recover; our vet, Judith, carefully bandaged his leg and fractured toes, so his healing process could begin."

The foundation explained that during his time under the care of their expert team, the fox's wounds gradually healed, and before long the animal was strong enough to get back on his feet and run around again.

"His recovery was nothing short of remarkable," the caption said.

Why does it matter?

The fox's story highlights both the dangers wild animals face around people and the difference expert care can make.

Vehicle collisions are already a major threat to foxes and other wildlife, and in this case, an additional act of violence was involved that could easily have been fatal. Without quick intervention, animals suffering fractures, wounds, and severe pain often do not survive.

Local wildlife rescue groups can provide the veterinary care injured animals need to recover and return to the wild.

What are people saying?

People in the comments were quick to thank the foundation and congratulate the fox on his recovery.

"Poor little darling, thank you for taking care of him," one user wrote.

"Amazing news," another said.

"So happy to hear this little one has been able to return to its habitat," another commented.

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