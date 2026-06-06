Fuzzy baby turkey vulture rescued from burn pile sparks warning to check brush before lighting it

A quick burn intended to tidy up a property can become life-threatening for animals hidden inside.

A fuzzy black-and-white baby turkey vulture rescued from a burn pile in Texas is melting hearts online while also delivering a serious reminder for anyone clearing yard debris this season.

Austin Wildlife Rescue (@austinwildliferescue) shared photos of the tiny bird on Instagram, using the moment to warn that stacked brush can easily become a hidden nursery for wild animals.

The post described the chick as a "walking cotton ball" with plenty of attitude. It identified the bird as a baby turkey vulture — a species that plays an important role in the ecosystem by feeding on carrion.

The chick was brought in after rescuers came across its nest in a burn pile. The people who spotted it acted quickly, putting out the fire and bringing the bird in for care.

Brush piles, wood stacks, and similar debris may look empty from the outside while sheltering chicks, rabbits, reptiles, and other wildlife. That means routine yard work or rural land clearing can pose more risk than many people realize.

A quick burn intended to tidy up a property can become life-threatening for animals hidden inside.

Turkey vultures may not be everyone's favorite bird, but they are part of nature's cleanup crew. By consuming dead animals, they help reduce the spread of disease and support healthier ecosystems.

Austin Wildlife Rescue urged people to avoid burning brush piles during baby season if possible. If a pile must be burned, the group said, check it carefully first.

The group advised people to lightly disturb the pile and wait until animals can leave before moving or burning the material. That extra pause could save a nestling or another hidden animal.

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