Panicked squirrel hiding inside a dumpster gets a dramatic rescue

A squirrel accidentally found itself inside a dumpster in North Merrick, New York, leading to a tense wildlife rescue under the gaze of concerned locals.

KL the Wildlife Rehabilitator (@wildliferehab_kl) shared a TikTok video of the careful process of coaxing the animal to safety while reassuring a worried onlooker.

What happened?

KL used a net to move a garbage bag that the squirrel had got itself caught up in.

After creating an opening big enough for the animal to escape, the squirrel darted to the other side of the dumpster.

That allowed KL to snag the creature in the net and lift it out, saying, "There you go, sweetheart," as it was freed.

One onlooker was so worried for the animal's safety that they repeatedly asked KL not to hurt it, leading to regular reassurances that it wouldn't come to any harm.

One commenter wrote, "Everyone that knows KL knows the last thing she'd do is hurt him, she's the best! It's great that she was so concerned though."

Why does it matter?

A wild animal can cause panic and confusion. Even if the people in the vicinity aren't in any danger, there tends to be plenty of concern for the stricken creature.

Panicked wild animals can easily injure themselves when cornered or startled. Well-meaning people can also worsen the situation if they try to grab, trap, or handle an animal without experience. Having someone nearby who understands animal behavior can make a major difference.

Wildlife rehabbers help bridge the gap between human spaces and wild spaces, stepping in when animals wander into danger and giving communities a safer, humane way to respond.

What can I do?

If you find a wild animal in your home, workplace, or yard, or trapped in a public space, try to stay calm and avoid direct contact. Keep children and pets away, reduce noise, and, if possible, give the animal a clear path away from people.

If the animal is injured, trapped, or too stressed to leave safely, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, local animal control office, or rescue organization in your area. Professionals are better equipped to protect both the animal and the people nearby.

Having a local rehabber's number before an emergency happens can make these encounters less frightening for all involved.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.