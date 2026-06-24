Baby birds of prey pack wildlife aid center in adorable Instagram post

Commenters were quick to zero in on the bedraggled-looking birds at the end of the post.

An Instagram post showing a wildlife hospital packed with baby birds of prey has captured an adorably chaotic scene.

The biggest stars, however, are the last few chicks in the lineup, who look completely over it.

What happened?

Rescued young raptors now fill crate after crate at Wildlife Aid's wildlife hospital, a scene the group highlighted in a recent Instagram post. The caption read: "The last chicks are just like us on a Monday morning. It's that time of year! WAF is full of baby birds of prey! And you can watch them LIVE on our wildlife webcams!"

The video pairs the scene with a playful audio clip saying, "Oh look, a strawberry! Oh look, a strawberry. I really like it." That cheerful sound contrasts sharply with the expressions on some of the birds, especially the final chicks, which appear slumped, scruffy, and less than thrilled to be the objects of their rescuers' attention.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife rescuers are in the middle of one of the busiest times of the year.

Spring and early summer often bring a surge of orphaned, injured, or displaced baby birds, and wildlife hospitals can fill up quickly as staff work to feed, monitor, and rehabilitate them.

These seasonal surges require extensive care to keep vulnerable wild animals alive. Young birds of prey need specialized care, and rescue centers often step in when nests are disturbed, storms hit, or chicks are found on the ground.

By inviting viewers to tune in online, Wildlife Aid offers a way to admire baby raptors from a distance, which can build public appreciation for conservation and be far better for the animals than unnecessary handling or approaching nests in the wild.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to zero in on the bedraggled-looking birds at the end of the post.

One wrote, "Idk #3 looking so rough esp the one alone in the corner," while another added, "Kestrels always look hilarious"

Others joked about how perfectly the birds matched the video's sound and overall vibe.

"The second one is kinda synced to the audio lol," one commenter said, while another compared the lineup to a holding cell: "Babies look like they're being detained"

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