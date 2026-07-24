A dolphin detour leads wildlife filmmaker straight into a school of hammerhead sharks

These animals are not just bloodthirsty, one-dimensional creatures.

Wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory recently shared a now-viral underwater clip which shows him swimming into the middle of a school of hammerhead sharks.

What happened?

The video, which National Geographic shared as part of its "Sharkfest" teaser, starts with Gregory asking the "locals," a pod of dolphins, for directions before winding up surrounded by a school of hammerhead sharks.

While among the dolphin pod, he said, "Hey guys, we're looking for some hammerhead sharks, have you seen them?" After hearing the dolphins' whistles, Gregory added, "Is that a yes? They have seen them!"

"Oh my word, my heart is just pumping," Gregory said after finding the sharks. "There's hammerheads appearing from everywhere… it's so ethereal."

He then points to what could be an encouraging sign for the species, saying, "And I did see a little baby hammerhead in there. This is a sign of hope. Maybe the population is rebounding."

In the comments section of the video, one person asked, "So this was not staged, voices over later, but really happened?"

Gregory responded saying, "totally real."

Why does it matter?

Hammerhead sharks are iconic, but unfortunately many populations around the world have been hit hard by overfishing, bycatch, and pressure on coastal nursery habitats. These animals are critical parts of the ecosystems they inhabit, serving as apex predators and regulating prey populations.

Programs like Sharkfest are important for showing the public that these animals are not just bloodthirsty, one-dimensional creatures, but essential animals that can build support for marine protections and science-based management.

Marine protected areas, responsibly sourced seafood, and tourism operators that do not crowd, feed, or harass wildlife can also help make these scenes possible.

Documentaries, reputable aquariums, and conservation groups can offer better context for how sharks support healthy ocean ecosystems, including by helping keep prey populations in balance.

If Gregory's clip does point to a recovering population, that recovery would be the result of collective human decisions.

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