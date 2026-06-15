Search for one of Brazil's largest predators ends with a sighting of the world's tallest canine

A search through dense Brazilian grassland turned into a viral wildlife moment after a team spotted a maned wolf — an elusive predator with strikingly long legs that make it the tallest canine in the world.

What happened?

Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante (@forrest.galante) shared the encounter on Instagram.

"In here is one of Brazil's largest predators, and we're trying to track it down," Galante said while entering the brush.

Moments later, the animal appeared. "Oh, it's a maned wolf," Galante exclaimed, describing it as "literally the tallest canine in the entire world."

In the clip, a creature with an orange coat of fur moves through the greenery.

Galante said it looks "like a wolf with these giraffe-like legs." His tracking partner, Tiago Jácomo (@tiago_jacomo_iop), noted that it lives in "tall grass places" where it hunts "armadillos and rabbits and little birds."

Why does it matter?

Human activity is increasingly shaping when and how wildlife encounters happen.

That can make elusive animals harder to protect and, in some cases, easier for humans to come across.

When predators and other hunters have enough space and food, ecosystems tend to stay more balanced.

Even an animal as mysterious as this depends on intact grassland to keep playing its role.

An animal that could "be hiding anywhere," as Galante said, still needs space to hide.

What are people saying?

One commenter wrote, "That's unbelievable."

Another said, "How lucky are you guys to see this amazing creature?"

"One of the coolest animals," a third user shared. "They had one at the Houston Zoo. It caught me off guard the first time I saw it."

"What a beautiful animal," added another.

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