Wildlife rescue team shows two drenched young owls — then reveals the smarter sibling nearby

"I thought this was a rescue video of two rain soaked owls and instead it turns out it was a choice."

A video from the rescue group Wildlife Aid Foundation is giving viewers a rare mix of adorable and hilarious: two young owls sitting completely drenched in the rain while a third appears nearby looking perfectly dry.

Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid) shared the reel on Instagram after a team member spotted the birds outside in a downpour.

In the caption, the rescue wrote, "Have you ever seen such a soggy pair of owls?" before joking that the young birds "clearly did not get the 'shelter' memo."

The video shows two tawny owls looking utterly soaked, their feathers plastered down by the rain.

Then comes the punchline: another owl appears tucked away under cover, still "dry and fluffy," proving there was a better plan available all along.

Wildlife Aid Foundation teased that "one of the tawnies clearly had the right idea," while the others did not.

The group said all three birds are currently being rehabilitated.

They arrived as "tiny, vulnerable balls of fluff" and are now nearly fully grown, though the video suggests they may still be working on their "wise owl" reputation.

Young owls often need expert care before they can safely return to the wild, especially if they were orphaned, injured, or found in dangerous conditions.

Caring for birds of prey as they regain strength takes time, space, and funding.

Wildlife Aid Foundation used the post to encourage supporters to "adopt an owl," saying that public support has made it possible to get these birds this far.

Wildlife rescues often depend on donations and symbolic adoption programs to continue caring for animals that cannot immediately fend for themselves.

Commenters were fully in on the joke.

"I thought this was a rescue video of two rain soaked owls and instead it turns out it was a choice," one person wrote, while another added, "I thought they looked normal until you showed the dry one and then I was like 'oh yeah, soggy bois.'"

Others focused on the smug-looking bird that stayed dry.

"I feel YA, my smug lil fluff ball," one commenter joked, while another summed up the mood more simply: "this is so good."

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