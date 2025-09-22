Researchers issue warning after discovering concerning trend affecting declining US species: 'This changes how we think'

These creatures have been around for over 325 million years.

Groundbreaking research into how wildfires affect the mating rituals of a key insect species has revealed a worrying trend.

What's happening?

A study from the University of Colorado Denver has found that more frequent and intense wildfires and rising temperatures are having a disastrous effect on the mating habits of dragonflies. These issues are exacerbated by heat-trapping pollution from human activity.

The problem comes from overheated males needing more time to recuperate from the increased heat of an area. This lessens the already limited time a male has to find a mate and could threaten the long-term viability of dragonflies in certain areas.

As the University pointed out, conservation research usually focuses on the survivability of a species in a warmer climate without considering its impact on reproduction.

"This changes how we think about vulnerability," said CU Denver Assistant Professor Michael Moore, one of the study's lead authors. "It's not just about whether animals can survive after wildfire — it's about whether they can reproduce in those modified environments. That's the key to long-term survival."

Why are dragonflies important?

Dragonflies have been around for over 325 million years. They came through the mass extinction event caused by asteroids unscathed, but they now might have met their match.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

As a National Geographic profile noted, they are found just about everywhere, save Antarctica, and spend the vast majority of their lives as nymphs.

As adults, they only have a lifespan of a month, so it's not hard to see how devastating any disruption to their mating can be on the population. They need clean water and air to survive, so they are a good example of an indicator species.

Dragonflies are apex insect predators who have a huge impact on insect populations, and they love to munch on annoying pests like mosquitoes.

A Finnish study, published in the Journal of Animal Ecology and summarized by the British Ecological Society, found that in a 12-hectare area, they consumed 700,000 midges in one season.

Losing such an effective insect predator would significantly harm the balance of the ecosystem.

What can be done to help dragonflies?

The best way to keep dragonflies in the skies is to act locally. They do particularly well in a garden with native plants and are naturally attracted to such favorites as the black-eyed Susan, coneflower, and swamp milkweed. The latter is also really good for monarch butterflies, another key pollinator.

Rewilding a yard with native flora saves money and effort while creating a welcoming space for beneficial insects. Dragonflies will pay for their keep by hunting mosquitoes in large numbers.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







