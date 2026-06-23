Wildfire at Arizona's 'Edge of the World' forces evacuations, closes 23-mile highway stretch

"It's pretty concerning because it doesn't take much for a wood-frame house to ignite."

A wildfire north of Sedona, Arizona, is prompting evacuations near a pocket known as the "Edge of the World."

The Pocket Fire has upended summer travel and recreation and closed a key highway corridor that local businesses rely on.

Since breaking out Friday evening in the Coconino National Forest, the fire has moved quickly across steep, hard-to-reach terrain, raising concern for nearby homes and visitors.

What happened?

A 23-mile stretch of State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17 was closed as crews responded to the fire, according to AZFamily. The blaze began around 5 p.m. Friday near East Pocket, about seven miles north of Sedona, and the latest update put it at roughly 300 acres burned with 0% containment.

Authorities ordered visitors to leave Oak Creek Canyon, including the area from Sedona toward Forest Highlands and the Edge of the World location. An American Red Cross evacuation shelter has been opened at Red Rock Junior High School in Sedona.

John Osborn, one of the evacuees staying at the shelter, described how quickly the situation unfolded.

"At first, you're concerned that the first thing you gotta do is grab what you need to get out," he said.

About 200 people were assigned to fight the fire, using both aircraft and ground crews. Sedona Fire assistant chief Jayson Coil described the horrible conditions crews were facing: "It's hot, it's dry, it's windy, it's difficult access."

Why does it matter?

For businesses in Oak Creek Canyon, the fire is already affecting summer demand. Jenny Kittredge, whose family has owned Forest Houses Resort for three generations, said guests have started canceling reservations.

"I do foresee that we and other small businesses here might have a pretty big impact to our visitation this summer," she said.

Beyond the immediate danger, worsening extreme weather disasters threaten both lives and livelihoods. Hotter, drier, and windier conditions can help fires spread more rapidly, while smoke and evacuation orders pose risks to public health and community safety.

Even when homes and businesses remain standing, the economic damage can still be severe, through lost tourism, interrupted work, and long recovery periods.

The Pocket Fire is also burning in the same general area as the 2014 Slide Fire, which scorched about 21,000 acres and forced evacuations along Oak Creek.

What's being done?

Crews have deployed to the fire, working from the air and ground in rugged canyon terrain. Authorities have also closed multiple trailheads in the area, along with Lake Mary, which is being used as a water dip site for firefighting aircraft.

Kittredge said her family evacuated resort guests, but she stayed behind and is prepared to spray down buildings if necessary.

"This place means everything to me," Kittredge said.

Retired wildland firefighter Bobbie Scopa described the danger crews face on the fire line.

"Some of these plants will burst into flames and roll down the mountain towards the firefighters," Scopa said.

Osborn put the stakes just as plainly: "It's pretty concerning because it doesn't take much for a wood-frame house to ignite."

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