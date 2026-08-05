British Columbia wildfire smoke set to hit the Lower Mainland as blazes grow out of control

"The fires were never this bad as they are across Canada the last few seasons."

Wildfire smoke is expected to move into British Columbia's Lower Mainland as major fires in the Okanagan area continue to expand amid hot, dry conditions.

The forecast furthers concerns for residents already dealing with active fire threats and worsening air quality.

What's happening?

In a video forecast shared by The Weather Network on Aug. 3, meteorologist Nicole Karkic said conditions in B.C. were becoming more dangerous as smoke and heat combined with persistent dryness.

She described "chilling scenes out of the Okanagan Valley" and said the Bradley Creek Fire had grown to more than 6,425 acres. According to Coast Mountain News, the Bradley Creek Fire is one of 120 active wildfires in the province, although there are only six major blazes "of note."

A wind shift is expected to steer northeasterly winds toward Metropolitan Vancouver and Vancouver Island, Karkic said, carrying smoke into the Lower Mainland.

Air quality warnings are in place across much of the region, while weather conditions continue to offer little relief. Karkic explained that hot, dry conditions are expected to persist across B.C.'s Interior, enabling new fires to spread.

Viewers responding to the video shared alarm and frustration.

One wrote, "So sad. I lived there for a few years. I have friends there. We're old enough to remember the 60s, 70s, 80s. The fires were never this bad as they are across Canada the last few seasons."

Why is this concerning?

While wildfires are often most immediately hazardous for the communities and habitats threatened by the flames, smoke exposure can also affect daily life beyond the burn zone.

Even for people living far from the blazes, smoke can worsen air quality, reduce visibility, and raise health risks, especially for children, pregnant people, older adults, and people with asthma or heart and lung conditions.

The combination of heat, low humidity, and dry vegetation also increases the likelihood that existing fires will intensify and that new ones will ignite and spread quickly.

In the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island, the effects are not limited to evacuation zones. Smoke is disrupting outdoor work, recreation, travel, and everyday routines while adding stress for families trying to stay safe.

What can be done?

To mitigate the health impacts of potential smoke exposure, people in affected areas can try to reduce time spent outdoors and wear N95 masks when they are outside. In safely sealed settings, approved air filtration systems may also help to improve indoor air quality.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.