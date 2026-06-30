Utah wildfire smoke blots out Western Colorado landmarks as the Book Cliffs fade from view

"It was so bad yesterday morning you could barely see the mountains."

A Colorado content creator's TikTok gave viewers a stark look at how wildfire smoke can erase a familiar landscape.

Filmed from Grand Junction, the footage shows the usually prominent landscape fading behind a thick gray haze drifting in from Utah.

What happened?

The video, shared by Nathan the Handyman (@natethehandyman), shows Grand Junction still shrouded in smoke even though the nearby fire had been extinguished; as the caption notes, the lingering haze was coming from the neighboring Beehive State.

The smoke obscured several well-known views, Nathan noted.

From the roof of a home, he pointed out various locations, including Mount Garfield, the Book Cliffs, and Grand Mesa, which were shrouded in smoke.

The creator explained that usually, Colorado National Monument nearby can be seen "clear as day."

Why does it matter?

Wildfire smoke can turn a distant blaze into a local health emergency. Tiny pollution particles in smoke can irritate the eyes and throat, worsen asthma, and increase the risk of heart and lung problems. It also reduces visibility for drivers and can make routine outdoor activities unsafe for children, older adults, and people who work outside.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods by harming public health, threatening community safety, and weakening economic stability. In places affected by smoke, people may miss work; businesses can lose customers; and families may have to spend more on air filters, medical care, and changes to travel, recreation, and other plans. Even when flames are not nearby, the effects can still ripple through a community.

Smoke-choked skies such as these are also a reminder that climate-related hazards do not stop at state lines.

Commenters echoed the creator's findings.

One person wrote, "The smoke is so terrible here right now."

"It was so bad yesterday morning you could barely see the mountains," another said.

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